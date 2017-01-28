Canadian heritage sites seek ultimate seal of approval with UNESCO designation

Many will apply but few will be chosen.The deadline for Canadian submissions to join the world’s most exclusive heritage club closed Friday, ending a frenzied period of preparation for sites with stunning cultural and natural value seeking what one expert called “the ultimate seal of approval.”There are just 1,052 sites around the globe that have received UNESCO World Heritage designation. Each year, only about two dozen more are added to the list, which includes the likes of the Grand Canyon, the Great Barrier Reef, the Great Wall of China and the Pyramids.There are currently 18 Canadian sites on the UNESCO list, including Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, the historic fortified section of Quebec City, the Rideau Canal in eastern Ontario and Gros Morne National Park, a geological marvel on the west coast of Newfoundland.No one will say how many submissions Parks Canada must now sift through in order to select up to 10 new sites for the replenishment of Canada’s so-called Tentative List, which is made up of sites deemed most likely to one day receive UNESCO’s anointment. Article Continued BelowThe last time the federal government sought bids, in 2004, there were “well over 100 nominations,” said Christophe Rivet, president of ICOMOS Canada, which advises UNESCO on cultural heritage properties in the country.Submissions must meet at least one of 10 UNESCO conditions, such as exhibiting cultural importance, natural value or architectural, industrial or historical significance in order to be considered.The most important is that the site must demonstrate “outstanding universal value.”