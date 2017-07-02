Canadian hurt in U.S. hospital shooting was in New York due to lack of space in Ontario, father says

A Canadian shot at a New York hospital was completing his residency there due to a shortage of space in Canada, his father says. Justin Timperio, 29, a St. Catharines, Ont., medical resident at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center, was one of six people wounded during a brazen shooting at the hospital Friday. “The most damaging was straight to the liver,” said Dr. Luciano Timperio, a dental surgeon in St. Catharines. “He had several in his intestines, one in his stomach, and one grazed his lungs, as well. He was basically sprayed with bullets.”The barrage of gunfire claimed the life of one doctor before the shooter killed himself.His son is being treated at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital in the surgical intensive care unit and is in stable condition, Timperio said. Article Continued BelowTimperio doesn’t blame the attacker, but the lack of opportunity in Canada for young, aspiring doctors.“If we could somehow fix the problem of getting our own, homegrown kids to go to medical school in Ontario, this wouldn’t have happened,” he said. His son “couldn’t get into an Ontario school because of so few spots. He graduated with a 90 per cent average.”