Canadian man found not guilty on Algerian terror charges he says were based on intelligence from Canada

A Canadian man facing 20 years in an Algerian prison based on intelligence he alleges was provided by Canada’s security services, was found not guilty of terrorism offences Tuesday.According to Gary Caroline, the Canadian lawyer for Abderrahmane Ghanem, the Algerian court rejected evidence provided from “outside sources” in releasing the 30-year-old. “I’m tremendously happy he’s going to be released,” Caroline said Tuesday morning in a telephone interview from Vancouver.“But on one hand, it’s a celebratory moment, and on the other hand, it makes one ask deep questions about the role our national security service played in this affair,” said Caroline. Ghanem’s family spoke with the Star from their home in Muscat, Oman earlier this year, breaking their silence to implore Ottawa to fight for the release of their son and brother.Article Continued Below“He has done nothing wrong. He hasn’t hurt anyone, but if Canada has information on him they should try him in Canada, not Algeria,” his 62-year-old father, Mohamed, told the Star.The family’s allegations were damning at a time when Ottawa is spending millions of dollars to settle cases where other Canadians who were detained and tortured based in part on information provided by the RCMP or Canada’s spy service, CSIS.While not speaking specifically about Ghanem’s case, CSIS has maintained that information-sharing is tightly controlled. “If we do so, it is after careful consideration of all legal obligations and associated risks,” spokesperson Tahera Mufti said, adding that the agency has a “duty and a responsibility to share threat-related information with its foreign partners.”