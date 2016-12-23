Canadian memories of First World Wars forgotten Christmas truces

It was Christmas morning near Ypres, and the men of the Toronto Regiment were waking up in their chilled, fetid trenches.Swells of chlorine gas had floated across no man’s land a few days earlier. Shells and sharpshooters’ bullets before that. But on this mild Christmas Day, there was only the sound of young voices singing “The Maple Leaf Forever” — in German accents.The Christmas truce occupies a special place in First World War history. Tales have been told for more than 100 years of battle-weary men clambering out of the trenches on Dec. 25, 1914, to exchange gifts, sing carols, even play soccer with their erstwhile enemies.Article Continued BelowPopular history holds that, after that first chummy Christmas in the trenches, the two sides hunkered down for war, never again trading their rifles for peace on earth. But letters from the Western Front, sent home by Canadian soldiers, are helping one historian tell the highly censored, largely forgotten story of Christmas truces throughout the war. “To my great surprise, there was almost an avalanche of (letters) coming down on me,” said Thomas Weber, chair of history and international affairs at the University of Aberdeen.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx