Canadian Muslims fear over safety grows after Quebec City mosque attack

The attack that killed six men at a Quebec City mosque has stoked Canadian Muslims' growing safety fears.Imam Zia Khan of the Centre for Islamic Development in Halifax says some members fear it's the start of increased violence and are calling for more security measures.He says news of the mosque shooting has shocked and frightened a minority Muslim community that was already on edge.He says his local mosque has been targeted in the past with graffiti and hate mail urging followers to leave the country.