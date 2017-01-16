Canadian police need training, new tech for next-gen 911 services, advocates say

OTTAWA—It’s going to take a lot more than new regulations to allow all Canadians to send urgent, life-and-death text and video messages to emergency call centres, say advocates of so-called next-generation 911 services.Organizations, including the Canadian Interoperability Technology Interest Group, say a hearing this week by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission into expanding 911 service across the country is just the beginning of what’s needed to upgrade services to take advantage of new technologies.Police services will need to train their 911 operators to deal with an influx of text messages and the potentially disturbing pictures and videos likely to be relayed by witnesses and victims alike, says CITIC executive director Eric Torunski.When it comes to texting, “somebody has to read the text, somebody has to interpret the text; sometimes it takes a lot longer than a voice call would take,” said Torunski, who will be an intervenor at this week’s hearing in Gatineau, Que.“Similar with pictures, you might be getting a picture that’s not all that pleasant, say, of an accident scene,” he said. “There’s a lot of extra training that will go into that.”Article Continued BelowTorunski and others say 911 services in both Canada and most of the United States are tethered to older voice-centric technology that will have to be upgraded.Next-generation emergency services, referred to as NG-911, rely on Internet protocol (IP) broadband technology to allow the transmission not only of voice calls, but also text data, pictures and video.The CRTC, which regulates phone service providers, will study the technical requirements for implementing NG-911 across Canada. It will also examine and ultimately decide who will pay for the upgraded systems. There are also issues of confidentiality that have to be examined.

