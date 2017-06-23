Canadian pot ads? Think beer ads. Then think again: Delacourt

Beer commercials have taught Canadians how to celebrate their weekends — and occasionally, their national identity. So what are we going to learn from ads for marijuana? Pot will be legal by July 1 next year, but don’t count on an accompanying flurry of patriotic, “Cannabis Day” advertising. Though lots of Canadians may greet this new industry as a point of national pride — a way to lure tourists from abroad, even — it’s looking like the marketing is destined to be modest.Those in the know are summing up the marketing options as an alcohol-versus-tobacco choice — and prevailing opinion is leaning toward tobacco as the model for cannabis sales.That was definitely the view of the federal government’s own task force on marijuana legalization, which released its report late in 2016.“In our view, comprehensive restrictions similar to those created by tobacco regulation offer the best approach,” said the report from the task force chaired by former justice minister and deputy prime minister Anne McLellan.Article Continued BelowThis could well mean plain packaging, strict controls over how and where the product is displayed for sale and, of course, no beer-like ads featuring happy Canadians consuming pot with good-looking friends.The looming new, legal marijuana industry is a big topic of conversation in Ottawa these days. In just the past few weeks, I’ve moderated a couple of public discussions on the subject — one that included McLellan and her vice-chair of the task force, Mark Ware, and another panel discussion this week, specifically dealing with pot-marketing matters.McLellan said alcohol marketing in Canada has generally been seen to be a failure in public-health terms — that governments only realized in retrospect that they were not as restrictive as they should have been when it came to marketing a dangerous substance.