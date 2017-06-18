Canadian real estate tycoon Robert Campeau dead at 93

Canadian real estate tycoon Robert Campeau, whose contributions to Toronto development include the Westin Harbour Castle hotel, has died at 93.Described as an exuberant visionary, who was willing to invest big in Toronto’s waterfront when it was little more than an industrial park, Campeau passed peacefully in his home in Ottawa on Monday.Born on Aug. 3, 1923, in Chelmsford, Ont., Campeau was one of seven children, according to an obituary in the Ottawa Citizen.His formal education ended in Grade 8, when Campeau took a job earning $3 a day in a factory to help provide for his family, according to the CBC. He later became a machinist before entering the construction and real estate industries. The Campeau Corporation was founded in 1953. He would go on to build more than 25,000 houses and multiple apartment buildings, before expanding to commercial developments and shopping centres in Gatineau and Ottawa. Article Continued BelowHis many properties include the Place de Ville office tower complex in Ottawa and WaterPark Place offices on Queens Quay West in Toronto. Developer Robert Campeau's work extended to the Ile Bizard near Montreal. (Harold Barkley) He was given the green light by the city to build on the waterfront in 1972, when the area was industrial land. He started with the Westin Harbour Castle (formerly the Harbour Castle Hilton Hotel) in the early 1970s and went on to build 33 Harbour Square, which would become condos in the mid-1970s.