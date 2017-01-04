Canadian reported killed fighting Daesh in Syria

A former Ontario resident is being hailed as a hero after reportedly being killed while fighting for Kurdish forces against Daesh in Syria.Nazzareno Tassone, 24, died Dec. 21 near Raqqa, Syria, according to a letter from the Kurdish People’s Protection Unit (YPG), which hailed him as a hero.The YPG letter also stated that his body is still in the hands of Daesh, which is also known as the Islamic State, ISIS or ISIL.“The respected Tassone family lost their beloved son, and we The YPG lost our daring and courageous companion,” the letter to his family said.Tassone’s family has launched a Facebook page called “Bring Nazzareno Tassone Home.”Article Continued BelowAmong the posts is one that reads: “My brother was killed on December 21st by ISIS in Rojava Kurdistan. Please make this page go viral so the CANADIAN GOVERNMENT knows to bring my brother home now.”“He died for something he stood for,” another post reads.“Rest in peace nephew I was always proud of you,” wrote his uncle, Frank Tassone of Keswick.

