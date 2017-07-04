Canadian special forces operating on borrowed time in Iraq, general says

OTTAWA—Canada’s elite special forces soldiers risk being run ragged after spending three years deployed in Iraq, as well as in several other lesser-known places around the globe, their deputy commander warns.That’s why Brig.-Gen. Peter Dawe says the federal government’s plan to add 600 more troops to the ranks of the special forces is not only welcome, it’s necessary, considering the threats Canada faces now — and can expect to face in the future.“The reality is that we deliver the effects that the government deems appropriate, that they direct us to deliver,” Dawe said in an interview with The Canadian Press.“And we’ve been doing it for a while, frankly, on borrowed time. We’ve been working our folks very hard. A brutal operational tempo.”The plan to grow Canada’s special forces is one of the many measures included in the Liberal government’s new defence policy, which promised more than $62 billion in new military spending over the next 20 years.Article Continued BelowRead more: Defence minister extends Iraq military mission by two years and praises sniper’s long-range killRecord-breaking sniper shot in Iraq should be ‘celebrated,’ Trudeau says