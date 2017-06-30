Canadians are funny that way at least thats the myth

The myth: SCTV. Wayne and Shuster. Lorne Michaels. Russell Peters. Canadians have developed our own brand of comedy. And it’s turned us into some of the funniest people in the world.“I hate to use the word, but we Canadians can be so apathetic sometimes. Oh well. What are you gonna do?” — comedian Glen Foster, in one of his stand-up lines.Our humour naturally derives from fatalism. Bombarded and intimidated by our neighbour to the south, numbed by the realization we’re so much smaller. Or so the theory goes.But there is an edginess that gives our comedy more zing than the American or British form.Perhaps, particularly in stand-up, the edginess comes from a nervous unease that’s due to the fact our comics are forced out of their naturally humble Canadian-ness, experts suggest.Article Continued BelowOther observers have an even simpler analysis: Canadian humour is just a modest knock-off of American comedy. We’re really not that funny. After all, we lack the passion and drive — and we’re too damn polite. This situation has left Canada “bereft of original material” and therefore we’re not inherently funny, McCall suggests.In a tongue-in-cheek article for Vanity Fair in 2012, Canadian humourist Bruce McCall suggests a theory: “A distinctive Canadian humour style never had a chance. The British and the Americans, with their overwhelming cultural power, exhausted all the possibilities of English-language humour long before the messy agglomeration of territories and provinces were confederated into a sovereign entity called Canada …”