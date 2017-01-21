Canadians headed to Womens March turned away at U.S. border

The plan was simple. Montrealer Sasha Dyck and some friends would drive to Washington to join the Women’s March. But when the six Canadians and two French nationals reached the border at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle in Quebec, they ran into trouble.U.S. border agents asked what they planned to do in the United States. “We said we were going to the Women’s March on Saturday and they said, ‘Well, you’re going to have to pull over,’” Dyck told the Guardian. Agents then searched their car and examined their cellphones, Dyck said. Each member of the group was fingerprinted and had their pictures taken.Finally, after two hours, the agents told Dyck and his friends to turn around. “They said, ‘You’re headed home today,’” Dyck said. Officials warned them that that they’d be arrested if they tried to cross at a different spot this weekend. “And that was it. They didn’t give a lot of justification.”The two French citizens were told that they’d now need a visa if they wanted to enter the United States. French and British citizens can enter the United States without a visa if they apply for clearance through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). But if your ESTA application is denied, or if you’re turned away at the border, you’re required to have a visa to enter the country in the future.Dyck says he has travelled to the United States before without incident. In 2009, he drove to D.C. for Barack Obama’s inauguration. When he crossed into New York, Dyck said, the agent gave him a high-five.Article Continued BelowOther travellers reported similar struggles this weekend.British national Joe Kroese and a Canadian were turned away from the same border crossing on Thursday as they travelled with two American friends.Kroese, 23, was asked by an American border agent why he was travelling to the United States. He told guards that his friends planned to attend the Women’s March, though they hadn’t worked out all their plans yet. At that point, Kroese and the Canadian were fingerprinted, photographed and denied entry. Agents allegedly told them it was because they wanted to attend a “potentially violent rally,” according to Kroese.