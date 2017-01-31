Candlelight vigil held in Toronto for victims of Quebec City mosque shooting

Hundreds in the Coxwell Ave. and Gerrard St. E community gathered Monday night for a silent candlelight vigil in remembrance of the six people killed and 19 injured in an attack on a Quebec mosque Sunday.Marching along the Gerrard India Bazaar to the nearby Fatih mosque, members of the east end community mourned the deaths of the men. Read the latest news on the Quebec mosque shooting“This is the real Canada,” said vigil organizer Joanne Doucette.Song-Ji Lee, 10, contemplates even before the march begins as she waits for the crowd to gather. (Rick Madonik) Article Continued Below“You see the crowd that’s here, I’m stunned. But in a way I’m not surprised because I know from being on the phone and emails and Facebook all day long that there was a tremendous outpouring of grief and a need to express that.”Joined by city councillors Paula Fletcher, Mary-Margaret McMahon and Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns, the march stopped came to a halt outside the local mosque where an imam, followed by a United Church minister, led an interfaith prayer for peace and unity.Duke Vipperman, an Anglican priest who marched in the rally, called Sunday’s attack “very counter to the Canadian spirit” but felt it proved that Islamophobia “happens everywhere.”“It’s a universal problem,” said Vipperman. “It’s been quite traumatic for quite a lot of people. That’s just very hard to stomach on Canadian soil.”