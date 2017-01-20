Candy company investigating why crashed Skittles truck was headed for cattle feed

NEW YORK—A mysterious Skittles spill on a rural highway in Wisconsin is taking another twist, with Mars Inc. saying it doesn’t know why the discarded candy might have been headed to become cattle feed.The case began when a Wisconsin sheriff posted on Facebook this week that “hundreds of thousands of Skittles” had been found spilled on a highway. Later, he updated the post to say the candy had fallen off a truck on its way to be cattle feed.Only red Skittles had spilled out, and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt joked in the post that it would be difficult to “Taste the Rainbow” in its entirety. The incident gained attention after CNN wrote about it, citing a report from a local affiliate.A variety of food byproducts are commonly used for animal feed, and Skittles maker Mars Inc. says it has procedures for discarding foods for that purpose. However, the company says the Skittles in question came from a factory that doesn’t sell unused products for animal feed.“We don’t know how it ended up as it did and we are investigating,” Mars said.Article Continued BelowCompany spokeswoman Denise Young said the Skittles were supposed to be destroyed because a power outage prevented the signature “S” from being placed on the candies. She said Mars planned to contact the sheriff’s office and the farmer to find out more.Schmidt said one of his deputies had come across the spill and sent him photos, which he posted on Facebook. He said the Skittles spilled from a box that started to disintegrate in the rain, and about half of them got out. The Skittles on the ground did not have the standard letter “S” on them, he said.The sheriff said he has spoken to the farmer, but did not have his phone number. Schmidt did not respond when asked by email for the farmer’s name.