1) Zoo killing of Harambe triggers meme-a-thonThe Cincinnati Zoo’s shoot-to-kill decision of a gorilla sparked outrage, new music and a bizarre battle cry.A memorial for Harambe, a 17-year-old Western lowland silverback gorilla that was killed by authorities after a 3-year-old boy fell into its enclosure. (WILLIAM PHILPOTT) By Mary Ormsby Feature WriterOn May 28, a little boy breached protective fencing ringing “Gorilla World” at the Cincinnati Zoo. He tumbled into a moat below. A curious 17-year-old male Western lowland gorilla — a critically endangered species — plucked the boy from the water and began dragging him around the enclosure.Article Continued BelowFearing for the boy’s life, a specially trained zoo staffer shot and killed the 200-kilogram (450-pound) animal. The world soon learned the gorilla’s name was Harambe.Harambe’s death detonated public outrage. Some people wanted the boy’s mother charged with neglect. Some wanted the zoo sharpshooter charged with murder.Then the Internet sluices opened.Torrents of Harambe tributes produced a King Kong-sized meme-a-thon that churned on bizarre touchstones like sperm retrieval, hockey jerseys, Trump versus Clinton and the “dicks out” rallying cry. In the year that was, a gorilla born in captivity became more famous in death than while alive.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx