Car bombing in Syrian government-held town kills at least 10

BEIRUT—A large explosion hit a Syrian government-held coastal town on Thursday, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens, according to Syria’s state TV. The attack was a major blow to the nearly week-old and already shaky ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey.First videos that emerged from the scene in the town of Jableh show charred cars, some turned upside down, and extensive damage to shops lining a commercial street crowded with onlookers. Images aired on state al-Ikhbariyah TV show pools of blood covering the asphalt as fire engines were scrambling to put out small fires, apparently caused by the explosion.Qusay al-Khalil, the head of the local hospital, said the blast also severely wounded at least 30 people. “The explosion rocked the town,” he told state TV, adding that it prompted a state alert at his hospital.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks the civil war, put the death toll at 15. The monitoring group relies on a network of activists on the ground in Syria.No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Jableh, which lies in the coastal Latakia province, the heartland of Syria’s Alawites, a Shiite offshoot to which President Bashar Assad’s family also belongs.Article Continued BelowDaesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, and the Al Qaeda-linked Fatah al-Sham Front are not part of the broad truce that the Syrian government and the opposition agreed on last week.The ceasefire, which came into effect on Dec. 30, has largely held, except for intense fighting in the Barada Valley outside Damascus, a major source of water for the capital. Both the government and the rebels have accused the other side of violating the truce.In comments published Wednesday, Syria’s Al Qaeda-linked group said the ceasefire is “humiliating” and that those who agreed to it made a “big mistake.” The Fatah al-Sham Front spokesman Hossam al-Shafei also said major battlefield victories are necessary for a political solution to be reached.

