Carrie Fisher's Dog Mourns With The Rest Of The Family, Gets New Living Arrangements

Carrie Fisher’s dog, Gary, was photographed when the rest of the actress’ family gathered at her Beverly Hills home. TMZ posted an image of Fisher’s French Bulldog strolling on the lawn and the article began with, “The face on Carrie Fisher’s pooch says it all.” Gary appeared somber in the photo. He was famous for being the Star Wars‘ actress’ loyal canine companion. TMZ also reported that Carrie Fisher’s dog will get new living arrangements with the star’s daughter, Billie Lourde (Scream Queens). The announcement was made on Gary’s very own Twitter account on Wednesday. It was always in Fisher’s wishes that Billie care for Gary if anything ever happened to her. Billie also has a French Bulldog named Tina, and is best buddies with Gary on a part-time basis. In this instance, the dogs have some adjustments of their own to make to since full-time is different than part-time interaction. It was revealed in the report that if for some reason Billie can’t take care of Gary long term, Carrie Fisher’s dog will certainly remain in the family. Dear Billie, I like a bacon flavor everything. https://t.co/cxeRWQpgBi — Carrie Fisher’s Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016 4-year-old Gary was adopted as a service dog by Fisher to help her cope with bipolar disorder. Service dogs make great therapy companions for people suffering emotional or mental disorders. Gary was seen with Carrie Fisher almost everywhere she went, including interviews. The dog was a like a child to Carrie Fisher. He was with her on the plane when she had her deadly heart attack en route from London to LAX. The dog was by her side at UCLA Medical Center. A heartbreaking photo of Carrie Fisher’s dog is posted on his Twitter account that shows him looking out the window as if he’s peering for her, as the caption reads: “I’ll be waiting right here, Mommy.” I’ll be waiting right here mommy. #CarrieFisher @carrieffisher #princessleia pic.twitter.com/sfwVBCBvUE — Carrie Fisher’s Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 24, 2016 The image was posted on December 23, before she died days later. The photo reflected Gary awaiting for his mom’s return from the hospital, which never happened. Carrie Fisher’s dog is popular on social media, attracting over 53,000 followers on Twitter and over 90,000 followers on Instagram. Fisher died at the age of 60. She spent the last few years of her life enjoying the company of Gary. She brought him to red carpet events and made news when he was at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens premiere. In early 2015, Carrie Fisher said her dog was “mental” as well — light-heartedly referring to her bipolar condition. “Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart,” Fisher told The Herald Tribune. “Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.” People reported that Carrie Fisher’s dog provided “vital emotional support and stability in her life.” Carrie and her daughter documented Gary’s activities and fans loved it. Carrie Fisher’s dog was chronicled as loving many of the same activities that most dogs do — “napping, snacking, dressing up and traveling are some of his preferred pastimes.” PETA recognized Carrie Fisher’s dedication to animal rights and released a statement, USA Today reports. The organization described Fisher as “an unabashed dog defender and PETA supporter.” “She may be best remembered for her iconic role as Princess Leia, but we fondly remember her for her devotion to her dog, Gary,” the statement read. A lil Q & A session for my moms documentary – Bright Lights ???????? #garyloveshismom #cannesfilmfestival #garyworkswithhismom #brightlightsdocumentary #garyinfrance A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on May 14, 2016 at 9:13am PDT Carrie Fisher’s dog may still fascinate the public even after the star’s death. Gary was a big part of her life and was also a hit with her fans. Hopefully updates will come out over how his new life is taking shape. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]

