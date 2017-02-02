Rude and disruptive or just doing his job by zealously representing his client in court? Toronto securities lawyer Joe Groia will soon have that question answered by the country’s top court. In 2012, a discipline panel of Ontario’s legal regulator found Groia guilty of incivility for displaying a “consistent pattern of rude, improper or disruptive conduct” in the courtroom during the early part of the trial of his client, former Bre-X Minerals executive John Felderhof. He was suspended for two months and ordered to pay $250,000 — later knocked down to one month and $200,000, which he has yet to serve and pay. He has always maintained he was simply doing his job as a forceful advocate for his client, who was facing serious charges. Several years and millions of dollars in legal fees later, Groia is gearing up for a final showdown with the Law Society of Upper Canada. The Supreme Court announced Thursday it would hear Groia’s appeal of his conviction — an appeal he has so far lost at every level of court in Ontario.Article Continued BelowHis case has pitted those in the legal profession and academia who say defence lawyers must be zealous advocates in order to protect their clients’ best interests against those who say it’s crucial that a forceful defence be properly balanced with courtesy and respect.A date has yet to be set for the appeal to be heard. Legal observers say it could be one of the most important Supreme Court rulings for defence lawyers in recent memory.“Certainly the issues that we intend to raise are the issues that go squarely to freedom of expression of lawyers, how do we best protect clients, and is it right that lawyers be looking over their shoulders for fear they’ll be the next Joe Groia?” he told the Star on Thursday.