Case of former nurse accused of killing 8 seniors put over to Jan. 13

WOODSTOCK, ONT.—The case of a former nurse accused of killing eight seniors at two long-term care homes in southwestern Ontario has been put over to Jan. 13.Elizabeth Wettlaufer is charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of residents at nursing homes in Woodstock, Ont., and London, Ont.Police allege Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at the facilities between 2007 and 2014.Her alleged victims have been identified as James Silcox, 84, Maurice Granat, 84, Gladys Millard, 87, Helen Matheson, 95, Mary Zurawinski, 96, Helen Young, 90, Maureen Pickering, 79, and Arpad Horvath, 75.Records from the College of Nurses of Ontario show Wettlaufer was first registered as a nurse in August 1995 but resigned Sept. 30, 2016, and is no longer a registered nurse.Article Continued BelowWettlaufer, who appeared via video link for a brief court hearing in Woodstock on Friday, is expected to attend her next court session in person.MORE ON THE STAR.COMCrown promises ‘large volume’ of evidence regarding Woodstock nurse accused of killing 8 seniors

