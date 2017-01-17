Cash crunch means TCH could board up a unit a day in 2018

Toronto Community Housing is on track to board up one unit per day in 2018 if more funding for repairs can’t be secured, the head of the social housing corporation told the Star.An estimated 425 units are already slated to close in 2017, pushing the total number of boarded-up subsidized housing units to nearly 1,000 with more than 177,000 people on the waitlist in Toronto — enough for three sold-out crowds at the Rogers Centre.After years of deterioration, including brick facing literally crumbling to the ground, TCH recently confirmed that more than 100 families must be relocated from their homes in the Grassways community near Jane St. and Firgrove Cres.TCH says two of three townhouse blocks, a total of 134 units, are beyond repair despite earlier announcements about revitalizing the decades-old North York neighbourhood.TCH CEO Greg Spearn said he won’t be able to keep pace with repairs in 2018 as planned if funding isn’t secured by this June, at which point the number of units that must be boarded up will increase dramatically.Article Continued Below“We’ll be at a pace of closing about one unit per day,” Spearn said in an interview Monday. “We’ve been able to raise enough money to complete our capital repairs program for 2017. But we are out of repair dollars at the end of 2017 without support from somewhere.”TCH, which manages some 58,500 units, has a city-approved $2.6 billion, 10-year repair plan. Both the provincial and federal governments were asked to each contribute a third of the funding, but neither has committed.City contributions, including remortgaging and one-time sales of single family homes, have amounted to just under $1 billion for repairs, which will have been spent by the end of 2017.

