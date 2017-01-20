Champagne corks pop in Moscow as Russians applaud Trump inauguration

MOSCOW—Champagne corks popped Friday in Moscow as Russians celebrated the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, confident of better relations ahead between the two countries.“It’s weird, but it’s great, and for the first time ever Russians are applauding the victory of a U.S. presidential candidate,” political analyst Stanislav Byshok said.Trump’s promises to fix ravaged relations with Moscow have elated Russia’s political elite following spiralling tensions with Washington over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria and allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. election.“We are ready to do our share of the work in order to improve the relationship,” Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Facebook.Read more: Article Continued BelowTrump says ‘American carnage stops now’ as he’s sworn in as presidentTrump officially takes over the @POTUS Twitter accountPolice make arrests, deploy pepper spray in confrontation with Trump protesters