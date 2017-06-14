Charlie Angus says NDP must move on from pipeline debate

OTTAWA—NDP leadership candidate Charlie Angus says his opponents in the race are too focused on pipeline politics, and proposes that Canada adopt a “carbon budget” to curb emissions in the long term instead of squabbling over particular resource projects. “The only discussion we’ve had on the environment is ‘this pipeline versus that pipeline.’ There’s no talk about how we get to move forward or laying out the roadmap,” Angus said in an interview Wednesday.“I’m saying: ‘Let’s look at the horizon and where we need to be, and let’s lay out the plan of how to get there.’ ”The MP from northern Ontario is one of five candidates vying to replace Tom Mulcair as leader of the federal NDP. Angus plans to release his plan to tackle climate change on Thursday, and his campaign provided it in advance to the Star. The plan is centred on a “carbon-budget” proposal, which Angus compared to the system in place in the United Kingdom. He said it would work like a hard cap on emissions, which would be mandated by legislation and determined on a sector-by-sector basis by a panel of experts and stakeholders. Article Continued BelowAngus would also create a new crown corporation to advise Ottawa on where to invest money for clean technology and renewable energy, and, in this way, “take the politics” out of climate-change planning. “Twenty years, we’ve talked about how we’re going to meet our international targets. There’s all kinds of positive platitudes, and no plan, no direction for it, and, year after year, the greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise,” Angus said.“We need a roadmap. We need a direction to go.”