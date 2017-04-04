Chelsea Clinton is in no hurry to get into politics

NEW YORK—Congresswoman Clinton? President Clinton? For now, Chelsea Clinton says her only plan is to burnish her profile as an author of children’s books.The former first daughter embarked on a six-state book tour Tuesday that was scheduled back when she believed her mother was on the way to the White House.There has been no internal polling, no private discussions with political consultants. No one scheduled the tour — to promote the paperback release of “It’s Your World,” a book aimed at middle-school students — thinking it would be an effective vehicle to launch a serious political run. She is also preparing to release an illustrated children’s book in May that celebrates female leaders.“There’s lots of TBDs in Chelsea’s future,” Clinton chief of staff Bari Lurie told The Associated Press, using the acronym for “to be determined.” “But right now she’s very clear: One of those TBDs is not running for office.”Still, with Hillary Clinton’s political career possibly over following a devastating election loss, people can’t stop speculating about whether her daughter intends to take up the family business.Article Continued BelowChelsea Clinton was blunt in a Tuesday interview with “CBS This Morning,” but also left the door open.“No, no, no,” Clinton said, noting that she’s pleased with her state and local public officials in New York City.“I clearly don’t agree with our president, but I’m definitely not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020,” she continued. “So right now, the answer is no. But I think we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically.”