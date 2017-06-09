Chelsea Manning gives first TV interview since leaving prison

Chelsea Manning, the army private who spent seven years behind bars and was convicted of disclosing classified government information to WikiLeaks, said she felt compelled to leak information because of “a responsibility to the public.”Manning, 29, left prison last month after her 35-year sentence was commuted by former U.S. president Barack Obama earlier this year.In her first televised interview since walking out of the barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Manning told ABC News that she takes responsibility for her decisions.Read more:Chelsea Manning tweets ‘first steps of freedom’ after being released from prisonArticle Continued BelowObama shortens Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence, grants clemency to hundredsObama’s Chelsea Manning commutation a mistake: DiManno“No one told me to do this, nobody directed me to do this,” Manning told the network in the interview, a portion of which aired Friday on Good Morning America. “This is me. It’s on me.”