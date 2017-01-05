Chicago trial of the Hobos gang results in 6 convictions after deadly 2016

CHICAGO—Jurors who heard the biggest gang trial in recent Chicago history on Wednesday convicted the core leadership of the Hobos, a group described by prosecutors as an “all-star team” of criminals whose ruthlessness reflected the kind of violence that led to the city’s alarming spike in homicides.To extend their power on the South Side, prosecutors said, the Hobos cultivated a reputation for brutality so terrifying to witnesses that some chose to go to jail rather than provide evidence against gang leaders.The Hobos gang was “as bad as it gets,” U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon said after the verdicts, explaining that the six defendants led a gang that was integral to a cycle of violence that often begins with the recruitment of small boys seeking a sense of security and belonging.The conspiracy allegedly involved the murders of at least nine people, including gang rivals and government witnesses. One victim was fatally shot in 2013 in front of his screaming stepchildren to stop him from testifying at the trial. Another incident involved the robbery of NBA player Bobby Simmons at gunpoint outside a nightclub for a $200,000 diamond-and-gold chain.After hearing three months of testimony, jurors deliberated for six days before returning decision against accused Hobos boss Gregory “Bowlegs” Chester, alleged hitman Paris Poe and four others. All now face the prospect of life in prison when sentenced on June 23.Article Continued BelowPoe looked over his shoulder at spectators during the reading of the verdicts, and he smiled as the jury left the courtroom. Chester hugged his lawyer before being led away to jail with his co-defendants. Tight security included keeping jurors’ names permanently sealed.Some witnesses were visibly nervous as they took the stand. One refused outright to speak against the gang, telling the judge, “I choose not to testify for the sake of me and my family.” The witness was held in contempt and given a 60-day sentence.The convictions followed a bloody year on the streets of Chicago. The nation’s third-largest city logged 762 homicides in 2016, the highest tally in 20 years and more than the combined total of the two largest cities — New York and Los Angeles.

