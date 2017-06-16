Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ready to write new chapter with novel

OTTAWA—For nearly three decades, Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin has put a legal pen to judging Canada’s most confounding crime stories, political mysteries and human dramas, writing their ending or a new beginning.Now McLachlin, who announced this week she will retire in 2018 from the Supreme Court of Canada, has written something altogether different — a novel to be published next year by Simon and Schuster Canada, her office confirms.That’s all anyone will say about it.Rumours of the upcoming McLachlin book circulated in publishing circles and were reported two weeks ago by the Financial Post, which said she penned a “thriller.”Is it historical fiction or contemporary? A crime story, a heist, a kidnapping, a murder mystery, a spy novel or maybe a romantic potboiler?Article Continued BelowIt’s not clear whether it is a new work, or something she’s kept under wraps for a while.Simon and Schuster Canada didn’t reply to the Star’s request for comment.Lawyer Philip Slayton, writing in Macleans in 2009, said McLachlin had by then written two unpublished novels, “a mystery with a woman lawyer as the central character, and a historical novel set in Alberta. She reads Alice Munro and Margaret Atwood, and Fred Stenson, an Alberta writer of historical fiction,” he wrote.