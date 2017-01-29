The White House chief of staff says U.S. President Donald Trump acted early on in his term to impose a travel ban on refugees to block “people who want to do bad things to America.”Reince Priebus said there’s nothing to apologize for after Friday’s executive order drew widespread protests. Trump’s order temporarily banned refugees and citizens of seven mostly-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. The order also indefinitely banned refugees from the war-torn nation of Syria.Late Saturday, a court order temporarily barred the U.S. from deporting certain people.Priebus told NBC’s Meet the Press that the Trump’s order “doesn’t affect green card holders moving forward” — the subject of the legal challenges.Article Continued BelowScores were detained Saturday upon arrival at U.S. airports, spurring the judge’s order.Priebus says officials were using “discretionary authority” to ask “a few more questions” at U.S. airports.A top adviser to President Donald Trump says a federal judge’s emergency order “really doesn’t affect” his efforts to temporarily bar refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.