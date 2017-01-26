Chief of U.S. Border Patrol tells agents he was forced out, official says

WASHINGTON—The Border Patrol chief has been forced out a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an ambitious plan to build a wall at the Mexican border and hire 5,000 Border Patrol agents, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Thursday.Mark Morgan told senior Border Patrol agents about his ouster during a brief video conference on Thursday morning, saying he was asked to leave and that he decided to resign rather than fight the request, according to the official, who was on the call. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussion was not intended to be made public.Customs and Border Protection said Morgan’s last official day in office will be Tuesday.Read more:5 reasons Trump’s border wall will be nowhere near as easy to build as he makes it soundArticle Continued BelowMexico ‘stunned’ after Trump approves border wallMorgan was named to the post in June and took office in October. The former FBI agent briefly led the internal affairs department at the Border Patrol’s parent agency before heading the agency of roughly 20,000 agents.In a statement, Kevin McAleenan, the Customs and Border Protection’s acting commissioner, praised Morgan for “his unwavering dedication to our border security mission” and “lifelong career in service to the nation.”