China state media call Trumps Taiwan strategy despicable

BEIJING—President-elect Donald Trump “speaks like a rookie,” China’s state-run media said Monday, describing his suggested use of America’s position on Taiwan as a bargaining chip as “despicable.”The nationalist tabloid Global Times published an editorial blasting Trump’s strategy and saying China would have a strong response to any reconsideration of the “one China” policy. Since recognizing Beijing in 1979, Washington has maintained only unofficial ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing considers its territory — a status quo that Trump has repeatedly threatened to upend since winning the November election.“In the past, Trump infuriated us, but now we find him risible,” said the newspaper, which is published by the People’s Daily, the ruling Communist Party’s mouthpiece. “With a skyrocketing ascent in his political life, he has been stunningly confident in his ostensible knowledge of the job, though he speaks like a rookie.”The English-language China Daily ran an editorial Monday accusing Trump of “playing with fire.”“If Trump is determined to use this gambit on taking office, a period of fierce, damaging interactions will be unavoidable, as Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves,” the newspaper said.Article Continued BelowTrump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Friday that “everything is under negotiation, including ‘one China.’” It was the latest sign that Trump could shake up the U.S.-China relationship, particularly on Taiwan, which China considers a core national interest.China’s Foreign Ministry responded with a statement Sunday saying the “one China” policy was “non-negotiable.”“The government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing China,” spokesman Lu Kang said in a statement. “That is the fact acknowledged by the international community and no one can change it.”

