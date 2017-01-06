Chinese mans refugee claim could hinge on disclosure of secret federal info

OTTAWA—The federal government is trying to throw a shroud of secrecy over information a Chinese refugee claimant in British Columbia says could be crucial to his case.A Federal Court judge will hear the government’s plea Friday to shield portions of two Canada Border Services Agency documents from disclosure in the case of Shiyuan Shen, who is wanted for alleged fraud in China.In a filing with the court, the government argues revealing the information would hurt international relations and shatter Canada’s credibility in the eyes of foreign allies and sources.Shen, who runs a kitchen-cabinet business in Richmond, B.C., arrived in Canada 10 years ago. He had lived in the United States since leaving China in February 2002.He married a Canadian and applied for permanent residence. However, the border services agency arrested him for suspected involvement in illegal activities in China related to the steel trade, based on an outstanding warrant issued by the Public Security Bureau in Shanghai.Article Continued BelowIn March 2011, Shen applied for refugee protection in Canada. He said he never took part in any illegal activity in China, and that the Chinese authorities have targeted him for political reasons.At his refugee hearing, Shen argued the Crown was required to disclose all documents obtained from China related to his case.Shen’s refugee application was rejected, and he challenged the decision.

