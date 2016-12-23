Christmas in Toronto will be wet, warm and likely not white

A fresh blanket of snow Saturday morning will strengthen Toronto’s chances of a white Christmas, but a new storm system will bring warmth and rain on Boxing Day, Environment Canada says.With Christmas Day sandwiched in between the two weather systems, Southern Ontario can expect a “quiet” day, weather-wise, heading up to a high of 1 C, said a special weather statement released Friday morning.“Mother Nature seems to be at odds with Santa and Old Man Winter this holiday season, as generally mild air is expected to prevail for most regions over the holidays,” the statement said.Moisture from southern California will likely reach Toronto Friday night and fall as snow, leaving a light coat of snow on Christmas Eve morning in areas north of the GTA that’ll help cover up the icy slush already on the ground. “It should help whiten the Christmas landscape for jolly Old Saint Nick and his furry travelling companions on Christmas Eve,” said Environment Canada.Article Continued BelowFor those in the city, Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimball says that it will be a mild Christmas Day, heading up to a “wet and warm” evening that may bring in weather warnings for freezing rain.“Late Christmas night, heading into the early morning, another weather system may bring in freezing rain into the city. Temperatures will soar to flirt with record temperatures,” Kimball said.Highs are forecasted to hit 10 C on Boxing Day, and could very well break a record warm temperature of 9.8 C in 1982.

