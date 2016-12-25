Churches open doors for worship Christmas Eve

Sleigh bells and menorahs come together this year after nearly four decades.Pews have been cleaned, mite boxes checked, choirs practiced and candles lit.‘Tis the season.While NORAD is following Santa’s sleigh and before gifts are unwrapped, before the family table groans under the weight of delicious cooked meals and before the turkey is carved, some will attend midnight mass commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.Here are a few churches in the city holding a late service: Article Continued BelowSt. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica, Bond Street, 12 a.m.Little Trinity Anglican Church, 425 King St. E., 10:30 p.m.St. Peter’s Church, 840 Bathurst St., 11 p.m.

