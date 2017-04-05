Cincinnati Shooting Suspect Deondre Davis Dies, Family Claims He Was Wrongly Accused

Cincinnati shooting suspect Deondre Davis has died. Authorities said the 29-year-old man was critically wounded during a March 26 “gun battle” at the Cameo Night Club in Cincinnati, Ohio. Although he survived the initial shooting, doctors confirmed Davis was on life support until he was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning. In the early morning hours of March 26, one or more suspects opened fire inside the crowded Cameo Night Club; killing one person and injuring 16 others. Those injured in the attack include Shannon Brown, 25, Rodney Espy, 30, Michael Feagins Jr., 30, Jarrod Givens, 26, Stephen Haley, 28, Christopher Harris, 33, Jordan Harris, 24, Rayshunda Higgins, 33, Khristian Howell, 25, Ronald Lee, 33, Regina Madaris, 33, Nathan McClendon, 27, Valor Stanley, 28, Bryant Stevenson, 28, and Jraejah Warren, 28. O’Bryan Raphael Spikes, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Deondre Davis died less than one week later as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting. Although the Cincinnati shooting was initially thought to be a random act of violence, authorities now believe the assault was the result of an argument between several patrons, who brought firearms into the club. According to witness reports, the shooting appeared to occur amid a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. As reported by Cincinnati.com, the Cameo Night Club routinely hired off-duty Cincinnati police officers to serve as security guards. Although the guards used metal detectors to check patrons for weapons before they entered the club, witnesses said patrons in the “no-wait” line were allowed to enter without being screened. Following the Cincinnati shooting, Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms officials recovered multiple weapons from inside the Cameo Night Club. Authorities said they are currently being traced to identify the owner or owners. On March 30, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac confirmed Cornell Beckley and Deondre Davis were the primary suspects in the devastating shooting. Although Beckley was arrested and charged with murder, Davis was on life support at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center at the time. It is unclear whether authorities are pursuing any other leads or have identified any other persons of interest. Records indicate authorities were called to the Cameo Night Club on more than 600 occasions in the last five years. Although a majority of the calls involved disorderly conduct, physical altercations, and theft, the club has been the site of at least six reported shootings. What will happen to the 16 people wounded in the Cincinnati nightclub shooting? https://t.co/0jgHyTnz1A via @teamtrace pic.twitter.com/nks0fsZRvQ — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) April 2, 2017 While examining the shooting scene, the Ohio’s liquor license investigative unit noted numerous violations — which included the presence of fruit flies and mold inside several beer coolers. The investigators also found an undisclosed amount of marijuana inside the nightclub. Authorities said Cameo Night Club owner Julian Rodgers voluntarily surrendered his liquor license and confirmed that the nightclub would remain closed. FOX19 NOW legal analyst Mike Allen said Cornell Beckley remains the primary suspect in the Cincinnati shooting. Although Deondre Davis has died, Allen believes “his conduct will still be a part of [the] case.” According to reports, Beckley appeared in court on Friday and pleaded not guilty. He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $1.7 million bond. Deondre Davis did not have a chance to defend himself against the accusations of murder. However, his family claims he was not capable of committing the heinous crime. Jackie Davis said he son was a “fun loving guy,” who was the father of five children. “I’m still puzzled on how my son is accused. There is no way my son could do this. I don’t believe my son could do this. He’s a well-rounded kid, if anyone knows my son, he is just not like that… All he does is smile. There’s just no way. My son owns no weapons. My son couldn’t have done this.” Lawyer: Dead Cincinnati nightclub shooting suspect is victim https://t.co/8j7r6CKRzD #10TV pic.twitter.com/FJqH2QbGgN — 10TV.com (@10TV) April 5, 2017 Although he was charged with “several drug charges since 2009,” Deondre Davis was never convicted of a violent crime. Authorities have not disclosed specific details about his alleged involvement in the Cincinnati shooting. [Featured Image by AP Photo/John Minchillo]