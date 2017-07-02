City and communities band together to make Torontos parks work

When Nadha Hassen, 27, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer three years ago she found herself on leave from work, out of school and spending a lot of time in Toronto’s parks. There was that one strip of green space crammed between some apartments south of Bloor and Yonge where families and members of the homeless population stood far apart in an unmaintained grassy field. At the Kingston Galloway Orton Park, Hassen stood on a ledge overlooking the Highland Creek and a growing pile of discarded bottles, plastic and paper bags. And then there were the parks that helped Hassen recover and feel better — parks with sports infrastructures, benches, and shades over the benches. They had “sight lines” — surrounding areas from which people can always keep an eye on the park. They had garbage bins and water fountains. And most of them were in Toronto’s high-income neighbourhoods. Hassen, who has an architectural design background and a masters in public health, did a statistical analysis to look into the correlation between income, green spaces and mental health during her fellowship at The Wellesley Institute. Article Continued BelowUsing publicly availability data on the quantity of green space and the percentage of those 20 years old and over reporting good or excellent mental health, Hassen found that more green space translated to positive mental health for high-income neighbourhoods. The inverse was true for low-income areas of the city. “Just because you have lots of green space doesn’t mean that there’s anything happening there,” said Hassen. “It’s green and it’s space but it might not have any meaningful impact.”Hassen notes that residents of low-income areas tend to be in survival mode. “The priorities are food and rent. You’re not thinking about your green space and how it contributes to your community,” she said. “You may sort of walk past it, it may just feel like an unsafe space.”