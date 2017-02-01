City manager blasts Wynnes U-turn on tolls

By flip-flopping on tolls Premier Kathleen Wynne has robbed Toronto of badly needed revenue, prolonged gridlock and undercut the city’s independence and decision-making ability, says the city manager.Peter Wallace’s withering assessment of Wynne’s surprise decision to block tolls is in a three-page letter to Mayor John Tory and the 44 councillors sent Tuesday and obtained by the Star.While bemoaning Toronto’s lost fiscal opportunity and flatly rejecting Wynne’s argument she has replaced the lost revenue, he urges council to keep pushing the province for road pricing.Tolling the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway, approved by council in December after Wynne said she would not block tolls, would have helped bridge the big gulf between the city’s limited means and considerable ambitions, Wallace wrote.Tolls were to “provide stable, significant revenue sources to invest in transit and transportation polices and, importantly, to shift the burden from property tax and transit riders towards user fees for roads.”Article Continued BelowWynne announced last week, amid strong opposition from 905-belt MPPs whose constituents would have paid to use Toronto’s highways, she will not pass toll enabling regulation. The premier suggested she would instead double gas tax revenues for municipalities including Toronto — but Toronto had been told it would get both.Wallace says gas tax revenues — he predicts an extra $158 million per year — are “helpful” but also unpredictable because they fluctuates with gas use. Also, they won’t necessarily rise with inflation and could be cancelled by this or a future provincial government.“This incremental investment is welcome, but is not a direct substitute for toll-based or other direct city revenues,” wrote Wallace, estimating that future tolls set at the “cost of public transit access” would have earned the city $250 million per year.