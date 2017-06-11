City opens seven cooling centres as heat wave envelopes Toronto

Those looking for relief from the heat enveloping Toronto can do so at one of the seven cooling centres.Toronto is under a heat warning as temperatures are expected to rise above 30 C for the next two days. The city’s medical health officer has issued a heat warning as the city will reach a high of 31 C with a humidex of 36 C on Sunday and a high of 33 C on Monday with a humidex of 40 C.According to a media release from Toronto Public Health, people are encouraged to cool off in air-conditioned places such as shopping malls, local libraries and community centres in neighbourhoods.Cooling centres, which offer a place to rest, a cool drink and a light snack, can be found at:• Metro Hall, 55 John St. (24 hours)Article Continued Below• East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)• North York Civic Centre, 5100 Yonge St. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)• Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)