City staff pitch plan to save frontline shelter positions

City staff have found a way to save 10 frontline positions in Toronto’s strained shelters, but the proposed solution is a temporary one and will result in vacancies in other parts of the system.Those positions were cut after direction from Mayor John Tory to find city-wide savings and approved by city councilin February and would have been lost through attrition, or not filling the positions once people resigned or retired.Five of the jobs, council heard during debate, would come from one of the 10 city-run shelters, which serve about 1,500 people.To keep the 10 positions in place, staff are proposing using additional revenues from mortgage renewals of social housing properties and elsewhere. But the majority of the just over $1 million needed to fill the gap in the budget comes from keeping vacant six administrative positions that are currently unfilled.That will create $629,800 in savings, what staff noted is not sustainable and just a bridging measure to next year’s budget.Article Continued BelowThe report detailing the proposed plan was released prior to Thursday’s meeting of the city’s community development and recreation committee and if approved will then be sent to city council at the end of the month.Councillor Joe Cressy, who tried unsuccessfully to fund the frontline positions at council, said he was pleased staff have recommended bringing the positions back online, as the capacity crisis in the shelter system has been worsening every year.Increased poverty, a strained housing market and global instability have only made the issues worse, he said.