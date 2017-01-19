City staff recommend looking into privatizing garbage collection in Scarborough

The public works committee has voted to spend up to $500,000 to ask the private sector how much it would charge to pick up garbage in Scarborough, a decision critics say disregards the facts.Council will have final say on the staff-recommended process at the end of the month.“Residents of Toronto want to know . . . that whatever we’re doing we’re trying to find ways to save money, and that includes finding our most cost-efficient ways to pick up garbage,” said committee chair Jaye Robinson.“This is not about ideology; it’s about value for money.”But critics appearing before the committee Wednesday said the process is all about ideology, and union-busting, and that Mayor John Tory and his council allies are pushing ahead with blinders on that prevent them seeing the truth.Article Continued BelowTory was elected in 2014 after promising to outsource garbage collection east of Yonge Street.A 2015 staff report concluded no savings could be achieved by contracting out and a blended system is best. Staff reversed course with a new report, citing more up-to-date information.Councillor Paula Fletcher said a city staff report “clearly shows” that in 2014, it was cheaper for city workers to pick up garbage in Scarborough, than in Etobicoke, where trash was handled by the private sector.