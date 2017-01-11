City urged to avoid cuts that put vulnerable at risk

In the face of looming budget cuts, advocates for the homeless made impassioned pleas at city hall on Tuesday urging those who pull the strings not to agree to job cuts or the reduction of services that will put vulnerable people at risk.On the list of proposed cuts are 20 positions throughout Toronto’s Shelter Support and Housing Administration division, including the elimination of 12 permanent positions across a range of shelter and housing services and a cut of five permanent and three temporary positions at the Adelaide Resource Centre for Women. The proposed job changes would carve an estimated $2 million from the budget, but the impact on services would be devastating and immeasurable, according to advocates and council allies.“The City of Toronto is now the inequality capital of Canada, according to the United Way, meanwhile we have a budget proposed that will make things harder, not easier, for people who are on the streets. If you want to build a fair, caring and compassionate city you don’t cut shelter staff,” Councillor Joe Cressy told the Star. The proposed cuts are a response to a directive from Mayor John Tory to city staff to find ways to trim 2.6 per cent from all department budgets. The final budget will go to council for approval in February. The Adelaide centre is a hub for community agencies — offering vulnerable women everything from art programs to employment coaching — operated out of a city-owned building and maintained by city shelter and housing staff. Article Continued BelowCity spokesperson Wynna Brown, speaking about the Adelaide centre, said the proposed budget adjustment “would not affect programming,” and staff would be “redeployed elsewhere within the division.” Brown said in an email that city staff does deliver a food skills or cooking program, but all other programs are provided by community agencies. Josie Ricciardi, who has run an art program out of the Adelaide centre for 17 years, said the removal of any city staff from the building would be a “devastating loss” because community partners don’t have the resources to fill in those gaps. “Places like these are lifelines for people who have lived in poverty, who are homeless, who live in the shelter system,” said Ricciardi, who gave a deputation before the budget committee.

