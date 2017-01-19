City watchdog asked to investigate misleading briefing note on Scarborough subway

A city watchdog will be asked to investigate the process that led to the council approval of a subway extension to Scarborough pegged to cost more than $3.2 billion.Scarborough Transit Action, an offshoot of the transit advocacy group TTCRiders, and several residents plan to file the complaint with the city’s ombudsman on Thursday, the Star has learned.That complaint comes a week after the group sent their concerns to the TTC following a Star report on a misleading briefing note on a light-rail alternative that was provided to Mayor John Tory’s office and that of TTC chair Councillor Josh Colle, both of whom have strongly advocated in favour of a subway, before it was more widely circulated.The briefing note, authored by the TTC, was produced before a crucial vote at council in July as critics on council contended Scarborough residents were better served by a network of LRTs, not a one-stop subway extension.The note cast doubt that council could return to original plans for a seven-stop LRT that would have been fully-funded by the province.Article Continued Below“As it stands now, Toronto council has committed billions toward a one-stop subway extension in Scarborough without the benefit of an objective and complete comparison of costs, delivery dates and funding commitments from higher levels of government for the seven-stop LRT option,” reads the complaint to the ombudsman’s office provided to the Star.“At a time when there is increasingly limited funding allocated to basic services in Toronto, solid evidence-based decision-making must be used for all significant infrastructure spending.”The TTC has not yet responded to the complaint sent to the agency.