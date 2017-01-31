CivicAction names DiverseCity fellows

Mala Dorai was working late, heading downstairs to find food, when she instead stumbled on an opportunity to improve our region’s mental health.The India-born neuroscientist saw a CivicAction session, was invited into it, and now is one of the city-building agency’s 25 “DiverseCity Fellows” with a year-long opportunity to tackle one of the big challenges facing the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.In its eighth year, the fellowship is a boot camp for emerging leaders trying to improve communities. The program also aims to inject diversity into the ranks of local leaders who remain, on average, more white and male than the communities they serve.Dorai, a Deloitte health-care consultant who has studied at the University of California, San Diego, and Columbia University, and interned at the World Health Organization, says her passion is mental health.Her fellowship project has yet to be decided but she sees a gap she would love to help fill.Article Continued Below“A lot of people now feel more comfortable about getting a mental health diagnosis but the part left out is how to integrate these people back into society, to get them gainfully employed for example, where they can feel fully included and really improve their quality of life,” Dorai said in an interview.“Everyone has been affected somehow by mental health issues and it feels like a giant beast but, if we each take a piece and chip away at it, I think it becomes solvable.”Andrew Do, a 2014 University of Toronto public policy graduate, lives in the Jane-Finch neighbourhood but roams the city interviewing immigrant restaurant owners for his blog, 6ixspots.com, when he is not conducting research for innovation and entrepreneurship policy.