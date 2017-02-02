Civil servants pay boost defended by Treasury Board president

Ontarians struggling with hydro bills or transit delays shouldn’t be peeved when they hear executives at Ontario Power Generation or Metrolinx could get big pay hikes, says Treasury Board president Liz Sandals.“Most of the people sitting on the GO train probably don’t have high-level nuclear qualifications or the business qualifications to run a multi-billion-dollar corporation,” she told reporters Thursday.“The talent is exceptional to be in those exceptional positions,’ Sandals said when asked about $8 million in raises for 80 OPG executives by decade’s end or a possible $118,000 boost for Metrolinx president and CEO Bruce McCuaig.Sandals, who keeps tabs on government spending in Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government, and Energy Minister Glen Thibeault were peppered with questions about plans for raises in the pay of public sector executives when a five-year wage freeze is lifted this spring.They include OPG, where chief executive Jeffrey Lyash is the province’s highest-paid civil servant at $1.5 million and whose operations include the Darlington and Pickering nuclear power plants, and Metrolinx, which runs GO Transit.Article Continued BelowThibeault further defended the raises at OPG raises, saying the Crown corporation was starting to experience a brain drain to rival Bruce Power, which operates a nuclear power station at Kincardine on Lake Huron, and to U.S. employers.“For me it’s about safety, the safety of our nuclear plants…I’d much rather have them working in our plants than leaving our plants,” Thibeault said on his way into a cabinet meeting.“We were seeing people leaving OPG. I was working with the CEO and the chair of the board…the board was bringing me forward concerns about people leaving from the nuclear plants,” he added.