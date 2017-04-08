Class action over alleged abuse at Ontario school for the blind ends in $8-million settlement

A class-action lawsuit involving allegations of physical, emotional and sexual abuse at an Ontario boarding school for the blind has been settled out of court.Lawyers representing the plaintiffs say the $8-million settlement with the province — reached one day before the case was to go to trial earlier this week — must still be approved by courts.A hearing date is tentatively set for June.The class action included former students of the W. Ross Macdonald School for the Blind in Brantford, Ont.The defendant was not the school itself or any individual staff members, but rather the government of Ontario, which was responsible for overseeing the school.Article Continued BelowAllegations contained in the statement of claim contended students attending the school from the early 1950s to the late 2000s were subjected to psychological degradation, physical violence and sexual abuse.The suit also alleged some staff were improperly trained for their jobs and the school failed to conduct regular criminal or reference checks on employees.A former student who became the lead plaintiff in the class-action suit said he welcomed the settlement and hoped it would bring an end to a painful chapter for all concerned.