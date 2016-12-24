Climate scientist and astronaut Piers Sellers dies at 61

Piers Sellers, a British-born climate scientist for NASA who remained optimistic about the fate of the Earth despite the grim climate change models he oversaw and who gained American citizenship to fulfill a childhood dream of becoming an astronaut, died Dec. 23 in Houston. He was 61.The death was confirmed in a statement by NASA Administrator Charles Bolden. Sellers, who had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in October 2015, went public with his diagnosis in a New York Times column in January 2016. He wrote that while he had hoped he would see solutions to the problem of climate change in his lifetime, he was devoted to continuing his climate research until he died.“There is no convincing, demonstrated reason to believe that our evolving future will be worse than our present, assuming careful management of the challenges and risks,” he wrote, sounding a note of optimism in spite of increasingly drastic changes in the global temperature and precipitation patterns that he studied. “History is replete with examples of us humans getting out of tight spots.”Sellers had worked on global climate problems from 1982 to 1996 at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and at the University of Maryland at College Park. He wrote more than 70 papers, using computer models to delve into the relationship between the biosphere – the region of the Earth inhabited by humans and other organisms – and the atmosphere. He was also a lead scientist for Terra, a NASA satellite launched in 1998 that monitors the state of the Earth’s climate and environment.All the while, he applied to become a NASA astronaut.Article Continued BelowThe corps is open only to U.S. citizens, but Sellers said he wanted, at the very least, to keep his name before the astronaut selection board. He acquired dual citizenship in 1991, and five years later became part of NASA’s largest astronaut training group. The class of 44 so cramped NASA’s training facilities it was humorously nicknamed “the Sardines.”Piers Sellers (far right), posts with the STS-112 after their return from space aboard the space shuttle Atlantis. (TERRY RENNA) In three space flights from 2002 to 2010, Sellers logged 35 days in space, including 41 hours in six space walks. Some lasted as long as seven hours, including a walk in 2006 during which Sellers tested new emergency repair techniques and materials using caulk guns, putty knives and his “favorite spatula” from home, according to the Times.“The best practice for this is to have an old house in Houston,” he joked during the mission. Later in the walk, he lost his spatula, which mission control spotted drifting away from the shuttle and tracked, unconcerned by any possible kitchen-utensil collisions, by radar.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx