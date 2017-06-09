Closure of Seaton House shelter delayed as city struggles to secure funding

The closure of Toronto’s largest homeless shelter, Seaton House, has been delayed as the City of Toronto struggles to secure funding for the project, said Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam. Wong-Tam, whose downtown ward includes Seaton House, said the city still needs $475 million of a total of $562 million to replace the “woefully inadequate” shelter, which was originally scheduled to shut down this year. Staff are also still working to find new shelter spaces for those who use Seaton House’s 634 beds. “No one at Seaton House will be left without accommodations,” Wong-Tam said. “We will not be able to proceed without that caveat being met.”Seaton House sits behind a black metal fence on George St., nestled among red-brick townhouses in varying states of glamour and disrepair. Though it’s mere minutes away from the glitz of the Eaton Centre and more affluent neighbourhoods like Cabbagetown, this area of the downtown east is known more for graffiti-splattered walls, piles of trash and high levels of crime. Since March 2016, Seaton House staff have also been dealing with a stubborn strep outbreak. Article Continued Below“No one will walk up that street,” said Glen Simourd, 78, who said he’s lived a block south of Seaton House for roughly 44 years.“People are afraid to. (There’s) open drug activity for all to see.”In 2013, city council decided to demolish and replace the aging Seaton House facility. The new building will include 100 emergency shelter spaces, 378 long-term care beds, 130 assisted living units and an affordable housing component.