Coalition urges province for more supports for children with autism in schools

TORONTO—The Ontario Autism Coalition is calling on the Liberal government to boost supports for the 20,000 children with autism in the province's schools.In a report released Tuesday, the group recommends the province review special education funding and provide more training for teachers and educational staff who work with children on the autism spectrum.The group is also urging the government to look into the feasibility of setting up a school for kids with autism, similar to several that exist for students with severe learning disabilities or those who are deaf or blind.Laura Kirby-McIntosh, the coalition's vice-president, said despite government investments in special education, students with autism are frequently denied the supports they need in school.