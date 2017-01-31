Coast-to-coast protest wave challenges Donald Trump and Democrats

WASHINGTON—Mary Beth Jobe, a 52-year-old homemaker in Idaho, expected to have a quiet Sunday hanging out with her three chickens, two dogs, cat and parrot.But then she checked the Facebook page for her Boise neighbourhood and someone had posted about a protest at the airport. Eight days after the first demonstration of her life, she drove out to the second.“This is dire,” she said Monday. “I’ve never been this freaked out, ever. I’m freaked out, and I’ll do whatever I need to do.”Erik Johnson, a 24-year-old biochemistry student in Nebraska, planned to be studying on Sunday night. But his girlfriend told him there was a protest at the state capitol in Lincoln. He had never demonstrated before, but this was a matter of “American values.” Off he went.“As of right now,” he said Monday, “I would say I’m ready to make my voice heard.”Article Continued BelowRead the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpJobe and Johnson are part of an America-wide wave of organic street activism that has spread far beyond the usual places and the usual suspects. For the first time since the Vietnam era, it appears that spontaneous public protest may become a regular feature of American life.Two weekends ago it was massive women’s marches, the largest single-day outpouring of protest in American history. Last weekend it was rallies against President Donald Trump’s order banning new refugees for 120 days and visiting nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.