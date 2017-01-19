Collectibles store no longer selling Order of Canada medal

An Order of Canada medal previously up for sale for $25,000 by a Toronto collectibles store is no longer on the market after Rideau Hall told the company not to sell the insignia.“We received a letter from Rideau Hall informing us that the item is not to be sold. We have respected their wishes and the item has been removed from our website,” Daniel Ilmer, co-owner of Muzeum, located in Yorkville, wrote in an email Thursday. “We are in the process now of figuring out the next step on where the medal will go.”Rideau Hall spokesperson Marie-Pierre Bélanger would not confirm they sent such a letter.“We are not in a position to disclose any specifics on actions our office would undertake in such cases,” she wrote in an email.Article Continued BelowBélanger earlier told the Star that unlike certain honours, such as military decorations or medals which become property of the recipients once awarded, Order of Canada symbols are presented to recipients in trust.“As a result, neither Order members nor their families may sell, or otherwise dispose of, Orders insignia,” she said. “Normally, in situations like these, our office would contact the seller to retrieve the insignia.”However, there is no Criminal Code provision that restricts selling Order of Canada medals.