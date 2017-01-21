College presidents make a play to overpay themselves: Cohn

Ontario’s utilitarian colleges have always resented their second-class status as the little brothers of high-class universities. They live in the shadow of big brother’s better-known campuses, better-educated students, better-paid staff.Until now.If you can’t beat them, out-pay them . . . or more precisely, pay yourselves more!Ontario’s 24 colleges have quietly found a way to one-up their university rivals by boosting their presidential pay packets by as much as 55 per cent.All this at a time government claims to be driving greater efficiencies in higher education, with “mandate agreements” to reduce wasteful rivalries among competing postsecondary institutions.Article Continued BelowTuition hikes have been limited to three per cent, as colleges claim they now receive less funding per student than other provinces.Next fall, when the current contract for faculty expires, how will college presidents keep a straight face when they come to the bargaining table demanding restraint?It’s not merely the money, but the proposed way they pay themselves that has stoked outrage among college professors who teach business and economics.