Colleges explain why presidents need huge pay hikes

Is the head of Humber College worth a hefty half a mil? What about the presidents of Algonquin, George Brown, Seneca or Sheridan?That’s the question college boards across Ontario are considering in light of proposals to boost the pay of their executives. If adopted, five of the 24 presidents could potentially be earning $494,000, and even the lowest-paid could earn $325,000 — including the head of Northern College, which has about 1,900 students.Eight could be in line for raises of more than $100,000 — or double the average yearly salary of an Ontario worker.“It takes a certain skill level to be a president of a college,” and especially one in the north, said George Kemp, chair of board of Timmins-based Northern College, whose president earns $258,663 but could make $325,000. Article Continued Below“To suggest it is based on size . . . you don’t pay your president one-tenth of what the other presidents get.” He said the proposed rate is the top-end only, and not a done deal — especially at Northern, “where to give a president a $65,000 increase, that’s the difference between balanced and not” at budget time.News of the proposed pay hikes come as Premier Kathleen Wynne is on a weeklong tour of Ontario colleges and universities. On Monday, she visited Humber, whose president earns $432,765.